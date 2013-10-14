SEOUL, Oct 15 Seoul shares are expected to
rebound on Tuesday, buoyed by improved hopes of a deal to end
the U.S. fiscal impasse and upbeat factory output growth in the
euro zone.
"Hopes for a U.S. budget deal will be enough to restore
investor confidence for today," said Bookook Securities analyst
Kim Sung-hwan.
However Kim said gains will be limited ahead of a final
agreement to avert a looming U.S. debt default, and as investors
wait on third-quarter growth data from China, due Friday.
Wall Street gained overnight as U.S. senators said they were
closing in on a deal that would reopen the government and push
back a possible default for several months.
Output from euro zone factories returned to growth more
strongly than expected in August, indicating South Korea's
third-largest export market is rebounding across all sectors.
Analysts expect the Seoul market will continue to be
supported by foreign buying interest. Offshore investors
extended their buying streak to a 32nd consecutive session by
purchasing 197.7 billion won ($184.5 million) worth of local
shares on Monday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
down 0.2 percent to 2,020.27 points on Monday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,710.14 0.41% 6.940
USD/JPY 98.62 0.06% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.691 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,273.06 0.02% 0.270
US CRUDE $102.27 -0.14% -0.140
DOW JONES 15301.26 0.42% 64.15
ASIA ADRS 149.81 0.09% 0.13
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rises on hopes for a budget deal
>Debt ceiling fears move out to late Nov/Dec bills
>Dollar down as deadlock on US debt deal weighs, yen rises
>U.S. oil ends with moderate gains on hopes of budget deal
STOCKS TO WATCH
HANKOOK TIRE CO LTD
The South Korean tyre maker on Monday said it plans to spend
$800 million on building its first U.S. factory to capitalise on
the recovery of the second-biggest car market and catch up with
larger rivals.
($1 = 1071.5250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)