* KOSPI hits highest level in 1-1/2 years
* Economic recovery in euro zone lifts shipbuilders
* Hyundai Motor, Naver rise on hopes of stronger earnings
By Jungmin Jang
SEOUL, Oct 15 Seoul shares rebounded sharply on
Tuesday morning, fuelled by expectations that a U.S. debt deal
would be struck before Thursday's deadline, while firm factory
output growth in the euro zone lifted exporters.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
0.9 percent higher to 2,037.58 points by 0200 GMT after climbing
as high as 2,045.50, the best intraday level since April 2012.
"Risk sentiment led by foreigners are once again driving the
main board upwards," said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Chung
Seung-jae, before adding, "however, breaking through the 2,050
level seems unlikely until a U.S. debt deal is struck."
The 2,050-point mark is seen as the key level, the box
pattern's top that many analysts believe the KOSPI is currently
trapped within.
Foreign investors were set for a 33rd consecutive session of
buying, picking up a net 140.9 billion won ($131.49
million)worth of local shares and bringing their net total for
the period to more than 11.4 trillion by Tuesday morning.
Wall Street gained overnight as U.S. senators said they were
closing in on a deal that would reopen the government and push
back a possible default for several months.
Output from euro zone factories returned to growth more
strongly than expected in August, indicating South Korea's
third-largest export market is rebounding across all sectors.
Shipyards outperformed the broader market early in the
session as investors rotated into battered cyclicals on bullish
euro zone factory growth data.
Shipbuilding industry bellwether Hyundai Heavy Industries Co
Ltd, the world's largest shipbuilder, rose 2.8
percent while Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd and
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
advanced 4.4 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.
Automaker Hyundai Motor Co gained 1.5 percent,
rebounding from the previous session's 1 percent loss, on
prospects of increased sales in China and Europe. Affiliates Kia
Motors Corp and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co
Ltd climbed up 1.6 percent and 1.2 percent,
respectively.
Naver Corp, the country's most popular search
portal and producer of smartphone communication applications,
jumped 5.2 percent to record the highest price of the year so
far on prospects of better earnings via a popular communication
application.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 524 to 234.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 0.9
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged up 0.4 percent.
($1 = 1071.5250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)