SEOUL Oct 15 Seoul shares ended at their highest level in 1-1/2 years on Tuesday, with shipbuilders and automakers leading a broad market rally as U.S. lawmakers showed confidence in settling a debt deal before Thursday's deadline.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1 percent to 2,040.96 points, its highest close since April 3 2012.

Foreigners extended their buying streak to a 33rd consecutive session, coming within a session to match the longest buying streak in KOSPI history. Foreigners purchased 315.9 billion won ($294.81 million) worth of local shares on Tuesday, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 11.6 trillion won.

Earlier in the day, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said it won a 1.33 trillion won order to build two drill-ships, and finished the session by gaining 2.9 percent.

