(Updates to midday)
* KOSPI sustaining 2,040 point mark after touching yr high
* Foreigners on track to tie longest buying streak
* Hyundai Heavy, SK Hynix up on higher earning hopes
* Profit-taking takes down Samsung Elec, Naver, LG Chem
By Jungmin Jang
SEOUL, Oct 16 The Korea Composite Stock Price
Index (KOSPI) edged 0.04 percent lower to 2,040.15
points by 0200 GMT after hitting a year high of 2,049.50 as the
funding and debt stalemate in Washington weighed on sentiment.
"With time catching up on Washington lawmakers to strike a
deal, investors want to check how everything unravels before
taking on risks," said E-Trade Securities analyst Choi
Kwang-hyeok.
After debt talks stumbled to drag down Wall Street
overnight, a Senate aide said U.S. Senate leaders could announce
an agreement soon to reopen the government and raise the
country's debt ceiling just hours ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline
to lift the government's borrowing limit.
The aide's comments alleviated some of the pressure on the
market, but it remained volatile as Fitch Ratings warned it may
downgrade the U.S. Government's credit status.
Foreign investors, who positioned themselves to match their
longest buying streak, picked up a net 65.2 billion won ($61
million) worth of local shares. It brought their net total for
Aug. 23 to the present to more than 11.7 trillion won by
Wednesday morning.
The longest foreign net buying streak stands at 34
consecutive sessions which was set from January to March of
1998.
Among local shares that foreigners have favoured during
their buying streak, only Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
, SK Hynix Inc and SK Telecom gained this
morning.
Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest shipbuilder
and an industry bellwether, rose 1.6 percent on an upbeat euro
zone survey.
A survey on Tuesday showed economic sentiment in Germany,
Europe's largest economy, rose to its highest level in 3-1/2
years at 52.8 in October, adding to tentative signs of a euro
zone recovery. Data from a day before indicated output from euro
zone factories returned to growth more strongly than expected in
August.
Memorychip maker SK Hynix extended its rise on prospects of
better earnings on rise in DRAM memory prices, rising 0.9
percent, while SK Telecom rose 1.1 percent on investor defensive
play.
Other stocks preferred by foreigners struggled as investors
locked in profits. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
slipped 0.5 percent, while Naver Corp
and LG Chem Ltd fell 3 percent and 1.2 percent,
respectively.
South Korea's bank sector led all sectors in
gains, with KB Financial Group Inc rising 3.9
percent to outperform its sector peers.
Declining shares outnumbered advancing shares 399 to 368.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was flat,
while the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.5 percent.
($1 = 1066.8000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)