SEOUL Oct 16 Seoul shares retreated from their
highest level in 1-1/2 years on Wednesday as jitters about a
U.S. default weighed on sentiment, but persistent foreign
inflows capped losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.3 percent at 2,034.61 points after hitting its highest
level of 2,049.50 for the year to date.
Foreigners purchased 197 billion won ($184.66 million) worth
of local shares on Wednesday, buying for the 34th straight
session. That matched the longest net buying streak set from
January to March of 1998.
It brought their net total from Aug. 23 to the present to
more than 11.8 trillion won.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
fell 0.5 percent, while South Korea's most popular search portal
provider Naver Corp plunged 5.9 percent on
aggressive profit-taking following the previous session's 9
percent surge.
($1 = 1066.8000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)