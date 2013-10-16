SEOUL, Oct 17 Seoul shares are set to track Wall Street higher on Thursday after U.S. Senators clinched a deal to avert an unprecedented U.S. debt default and end a partial government shutdown, with foreigners likely to smash their record buying streak. "The news from Washington is viewed as a stepping stone for the market to break through the 2,050-point level," said Samsung Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo, referring to the upper limit of a range analysts say the main bourse has been trapped within. "If the batch of China data due tomorrow indicates gradual economic growth in the largest export market for Korea the market can consolidate an upward momentum." China is to release data such as gross domestic product, industrial output and retail sales on Friday. Wall Street gained more than 1 percent overnight as U.S. Senate leaders said they had agreed to fund the government until Jan. 15, ending a bruising political crisis but leaving the possibility of another government shutdown early next year. Analysts said foreigners would follow Wall Street's lead and test their record buying streak on the South Korean main board, set on Wednesday at 34 consecutive sessions. Foreigners purchased 197.2 billion won ($185.06 million) worth of local shares on Wednesday, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 11.8 trillion won. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,034.61 points on Wednesday after hitting its highest level for the year to date of 2,049.50. Central bank data showed producer prices eased for a 12th month in September and at their fastest pace in four months, supporting the Bank of Korea's expectation that inflation will remain low for the rest of the year. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,721.54 1.38% 23.480 USD/JPY 98.84 0.08% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.667 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,281.16 0.01% 0.170 US CRUDE $102.14 -0.15% -0.150 DOW JONES 15373.83 1.36% 205.82 ASIA ADRS 149.59 0.61% 0.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St jumps as debt deal seems near; IBM falls late >Prices gain on debt deal progress, Oct T-bill rates fall >Dollar gains as U.S. Senate cuts debt ceiling deal >Oil ends higher on optimistic U.S. budget deal outlook STOCKS TO WATCH SAMICK MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CO LTD Samick Musical Instruments said on Wednesday it will purchase 160,000 shares of its own (worth 2.8 billion won) until Jan.16 2014 for price stabilization. ($1 = 1065.5750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)