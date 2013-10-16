SEOUL, Oct 17 Seoul shares are set to track Wall
Street higher on Thursday after U.S. Senators clinched a deal to
avert an unprecedented U.S. debt default and end a partial
government shutdown, with foreigners likely to smash their
record buying streak.
"The news from Washington is viewed as a stepping stone for
the market to break through the 2,050-point level," said Samsung
Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo, referring to the upper limit of
a range analysts say the main bourse has been trapped within.
"If the batch of China data due tomorrow indicates gradual
economic growth in the largest export market for Korea the
market can consolidate an upward momentum."
China is to release data such as gross domestic product,
industrial output and retail sales on Friday.
Wall Street gained more than 1 percent overnight as U.S.
Senate leaders said they had agreed to fund the government until
Jan. 15, ending a bruising political crisis but leaving the
possibility of another government shutdown early next year.
Analysts said foreigners would follow Wall Street's lead and
test their record buying streak on the South Korean main board,
set on Wednesday at 34 consecutive sessions.
Foreigners purchased 197.2 billion won ($185.06 million)
worth of local shares on Wednesday, bringing their total
purchases for the period to a net 11.8 trillion won.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.3 percent at 2,034.61 points on Wednesday after hitting
its highest level for the year to date of 2,049.50.
Central bank data showed producer prices eased for a 12th
month in September and at their fastest pace in four months,
supporting the Bank of Korea's expectation that inflation will
remain low for the rest of the year.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,721.54 1.38% 23.480
USD/JPY 98.84 0.08% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.667 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,281.16 0.01% 0.170
US CRUDE $102.14 -0.15% -0.150
DOW JONES 15373.83 1.36% 205.82
ASIA ADRS 149.59 0.61% 0.91
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
SAMICK MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CO LTD
Samick Musical Instruments said on Wednesday it will
purchase 160,000 shares of its own (worth 2.8 billion won) until
Jan.16 2014 for price stabilization.
($1 = 1065.5750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)