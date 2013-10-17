SEOUL, Oct 18 Seoul shares are set to gain on
Friday, with investor confidence rising after a last-minute deal
by U.S. lawmakers to re-open te government and optimistic
surveys about the world's largest economy.
Investors were also waiting on Chinese data later on Friday.
"With the biggest concern for investors in the U.S.
political stalemate fading away, favourable surveys and data
that underscore a global economic recovery are gaining
attention," said Hyundai Securities analyst Bae Sung-young.
Bae said the Chinese data and persistent foreign inflows
were the two main factors driving an attempt to break through
the 2,050 point level, the upper limit of a range within which
analysts say the main bourse has been trapped.
Wall Street finished higher overnight after the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped
from a six-month high last week and firms' optimism about the
future hit a 10-year high, according to the Philadelphia Federal
Reserve Bank.
The Chinese data was seen further supporting the Korean
market. Analysts polled by Reuters expect South Korea's largest
export market to have grown 7.8 percent in the third quarter
from a year earlier, picking up from 7.5 percent in the previous
three months.
On Thursday, foreigners bought 284.4 billion won ($267.41
million) worth of Korean shares for a 35th consecutive session,
setting the longest net buying streak in KOSPI history. It
brought their net total from Aug. 23 to Thursday to more than
12.1 trillion won.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.3 percent, or 6 points, at 2,034.61 points on Thursday
after hitting its highest level for the year of 2,052.44.
Analysts said companies that should be watched carefully
include LG Chem Ltd, Kumho Petro Chemical Co Ltd
, Samsung Engineering Co Ltd and LG
Hausys Ltd. All are set to announce third quarter
earnings later on Friday.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:44GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,733.15 0.67% 11.610
USD/JPY 98.03 0.14% 0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.592 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,318.46 -0.05% -0.630
US CRUDE $100.82 0.15% 0.150
DOW JONES 15371.65 -0.01% -2.18
ASIA ADRS 151.22 1.09% 1.63
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG DISPLAY CO LTD
LG Display, the biggest maker of liquid-crystal display
panels, said on Thursday it posted an operating profit of 389
billion won ($365 million) for its July-September quarter, 31
percent more than in the same period a year earlier.
SAMSUNG C&T CORP
Samsung C&T Corp said on Thursday its third-quarter
operating profit came in at 140.7 billion won, a 170 percent
increase from a year ago.
($1 = 1063.5250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Paul Tait)