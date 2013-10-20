SEOUL, Oct 21 Seoul shares are expected to extend their gains on Monday, as investors bet the United States will not wind back its monetary stimulus any time soon and remain bullish about South Korea's economic growth. "As of now, cues that could correct the main bourse are seen absent, which allows investors to focus on the global economic outlook, especially on South Korea's growth that is seen as bullish due to recent firm China data," said E-Trade Securities analyst Choi Kwang-hyeok. China, South Korea's largest export market, reported solid third quarter growth on Friday. Wall Street and euro zone markets climbed on Friday, buoyed by expectations that the negative impact of the recent U.S. government shutdown will keep the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures in place well into 2014. On Friday, foreigners bought 308.2 billion won ($290.5 million) worth of Korean shares for a 36th consecutive session, extending the longest-ever net buying streak. Total net purchases from Aug. 23 to Friday rose to more than 12.8 trillion won. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 2,052.40 points, its best finish since Aug. 3 2011. The benchmark rose 1.4 percent for the week. On Sunday, South Korea's central bank said it had signed a bilateral currency swap deal with Malaysia valid for three years and worth up to $4.7 billion, the third swap-pact signed following agreements with United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:45 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,744.50 0.65% 11.350 USD/JPY 97.88 0.18% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.583 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,315.21 -0.04% -0.560 US CRUDE $100.76 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 15399.65 0.18% 28.00 ASIA ADRS 152.33 0.74% 1.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P breaks record, Google's stock tops $1,000 on earnings >Bond yields end off lows as data set to take focus >Dollar hits 8-1/2-month low on worries about U.S. economy >Oil rises on weak dollar, Chinese growth data STOCKS TO WATCH KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP (KEPCO) State-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) said on Sunday it planned to invest about 650 billion won ($613 million) to set up an energy storage system by 2017 to prevent power shortages and boost energy efficiency. HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC Hana Financial Group said in a regulatory filing on Friday its operating profit for July-September quarter stood at 245.3 billion won, a 66.5 percent rise from a year ago. OCI CO LTD In two separate regulatory filings on Friday, OCI said it will terminate polysilicon supply contracts with Helios Technology SRL and Swiss Wafers AG that are worth total of 692 billion won. ($1 = 1060.8250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)