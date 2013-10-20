SEOUL, Oct 21 Seoul shares are expected to
extend their gains on Monday, as investors bet the United States
will not wind back its monetary stimulus any time soon and
remain bullish about South Korea's economic growth.
"As of now, cues that could correct the main bourse are seen
absent, which allows investors to focus on the global economic
outlook, especially on South Korea's growth that is seen as
bullish due to recent firm China data," said E-Trade Securities
analyst Choi Kwang-hyeok.
China, South Korea's largest export market, reported solid
third quarter growth on Friday.
Wall Street and euro zone markets climbed on Friday, buoyed
by expectations that the negative impact of the recent U.S.
government shutdown will keep the Federal Reserve's stimulus
measures in place well into 2014.
On Friday, foreigners bought 308.2 billion won ($290.5
million) worth of Korean shares for a 36th consecutive session,
extending the longest-ever net buying streak. Total net
purchases from Aug. 23 to Friday rose to more than 12.8 trillion
won.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.6 percent at 2,052.40 points, its best finish since Aug. 3
2011. The benchmark rose 1.4 percent for the week.
On Sunday, South Korea's central bank said it had signed a
bilateral currency swap deal with Malaysia valid for three years
and worth up to $4.7 billion, the third swap-pact signed
following agreements with United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:45 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,744.50 0.65% 11.350
USD/JPY 97.88 0.18% 0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.583 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,315.21 -0.04% -0.560
US CRUDE $100.76 -0.05% -0.050
DOW JONES 15399.65 0.18% 28.00
ASIA ADRS 152.33 0.74% 1.11
----------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P breaks record, Google's stock tops $1,000 on earnings
>Bond yields end off lows as data set to take focus
>Dollar hits 8-1/2-month low on worries about U.S. economy
>Oil rises on weak dollar, Chinese growth data
STOCKS TO WATCH
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP (KEPCO)
State-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) said on Sunday
it planned to invest about 650 billion won ($613 million) to set
up an energy storage system by 2017 to prevent power shortages
and boost energy efficiency.
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Hana Financial Group said in a regulatory filing on Friday
its operating profit for July-September quarter stood at 245.3
billion won, a 66.5 percent rise from a year ago.
OCI CO LTD
In two separate regulatory filings on Friday, OCI said it
will terminate polysilicon supply contracts with Helios
Technology SRL and Swiss Wafers AG that are worth total of 692
billion won.
($1 = 1060.8250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)