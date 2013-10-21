SEOUL Oct 21 Seoul shares climbed to a new 26-month closing high, as persistent foreign inflows offset investors locking in profits ahead of slew of global economic indicators due later in the week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.03 percent, or 0.61 points, at 2,053.01, its highest close since Aug. 3, 2011.

Foreigners purchased 192.9 billion won ($181.84 million) worth of local shares on Monday, buying for a 37th consecutive session to extend the longest streak on record. It brought their net total from Aug. 23 to the present to more than 12.6 trillion won.

Shipbuilders dragged down the main board, with both Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd falling around 2.8 percent.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component of KOSPI, fell 0.5 percent.

($1 = 1060.8250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)