SEOUL Oct 22 South Korean shares recouped early
losses and climbed to a 26-month closing high on Tuesday, as
persistent foreign inflows offset profit taking ahead of global
economic indicators and company earnings reports.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.2 percent at 2,056.12 points, its best finish since Aug.3
2011.
Foreigners purchased 210.7 billion won ($198.36 million)
worth of local shares on Tuesday, buying for a 38th consecutive
session to extend the longest streak on record.
Hyundai Motor Co and POSCO, second
and third largest components of KOSPI, rose 0.6 percent and 1.3
percent, respectively.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest
component, slipped 0.6 percent.
($1 = 1062.2250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)