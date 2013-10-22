SEOUL, Oct 23 Seoul shares are expected to rise for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, extending gains from a two year-high as tepid U.S. jobs data backs a view that the Federal Reserve will hold its stimulus measures well into 2014. "Slow growth in the U.S. economy is worrisome for global markets in the long-term," said IM Investment & Securities analyst Kang Hyun-gee. "But in the near-term, extended liquidity will work in favour of equities." Wall Street finished higher overnight after U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 148,000 in September, much less than economists' estimates of 180,000 new jobs, indicating modest growth in the world's largest economy. With a grim outlook for October U.S. jobs data due to a 16-day shutdown of the federal government, the Fed is widely expected to hold off any decision on scaling back its $85 billion bond-purchasing stimulus programme. Investor focus will shift towards Thursday's China and euro zone preliminary manufacturing surveys. South Korean gross domestic product (GDP) data and Samsung Electronics quarterly earnings are due on Friday. Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data is expected to bolster interest by foreign investors, who purchased 210.7 billion won ($198.6 million) worth of local shares on Tuesday. Offshore investors bought for a 38th consecutive session to extend their longest streak on record. Foreign ownership in South Korean equities has increased 1.6 percent to 35.5 percent since the streak started, its highest since July 11, 2007. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,056.12 points on Tuesday, its best finish since Aug. 3, 2011. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,754.67 0.57% 10.010 USD/JPY 98.12 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.511 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,340.89 0.06% 0.850 US CRUDE $98.15 -0.15% -0.150 DOW JONES 15467.66 0.49% 75.46 ASIA ADRS 152.65 0.62% 0.94 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall Street rises as jobs data supports Fed policy >U.S. bond yields hit 3-month lows as jobs data disappoint >Dollar drops as Fed stimulus seen staying after jobs data >U.S. oil sinks below $98, Brent gap widest since April STOCKS TO WATCH DAELIM INDUSTRIAL CO LTD Daelim Industrial said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday its July-September quarter operating profit was 123.5 billion won, a 9.7 percent decline from a year ago. ($1 = 1060.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)