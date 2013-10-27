SEOUL, Oct 28 Seoul shares are seen opening modestly higher on Monday, but investors are unlikely to buy aggressively due to worries over tight credit conditions in China and a stronger won currency. Investors are also likely to be cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting this week, though markets expect the Fed to hold off on any move to scale down its $85 billion monthly bond-buying programme. Korea Securities said in a note to clients that buying activity may slow down closer to the Fed meeting. Worries about tightening credit conditions in China, South Korea's biggest export market, and a rising won checked buyers late last week. Foreigners bought local shares over the counter on Friday to finish the day with net purchase of 12.3 billion won ($11.58 million), extending their longest buying streak on record to a 41 consecutive session. Still, the reducing level of foreign inflows is likely to make it difficult for the main board to reach the 2,050-point level, analysts say. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 2,034.39 points on Friday. The index declined 0.9 percent for the week, its biggest weekly fall since late August. South Korea's consumer confidence in October stepped up to its highest level since mid-2012, Bank of Korea said on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,759.77 0.44% 7.700 USD/JPY 97.54 0.13% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.511 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,352.50 0.02% 0.220 US CRUDE $97.61 -0.25% -0.240 DOW JONES 15570.28 0.39% 61.07 ASIA ADRS 149.47 -0.67% -1.01 --------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 ends at record high, boosted by tech results >U.S. bond prices rise before Fed meeting next week >Euro trade near two-year high vs dollar;outlook positive >U.S. oil futures edge up; Brent/WTI spread narrows STOCKS TO WATCH KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC KB Financial Group in a regulatory filing on Friday said its July-September operating profit stood at 632.3 billion won, a 5.1 percent year-on-year increase. SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD The South Korean shipbuilder on Friday said it recorded operating profit of 205.8 billion won in the third-quarter, a 36.7 percent decline from a year ago. ($1 = 1061.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)