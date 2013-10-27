SEOUL, Oct 28 Seoul shares are seen opening
modestly higher on Monday, but investors are unlikely to buy
aggressively due to worries over tight credit conditions in
China and a stronger won currency.
Investors are also likely to be cautious ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting this week, though
markets expect the Fed to hold off on any move to scale down its
$85 billion monthly bond-buying programme.
Korea Securities said in a note to clients that buying
activity may slow down closer to the Fed meeting.
Worries about tightening credit conditions in China, South
Korea's biggest export market, and a rising won checked buyers
late last week.
Foreigners bought local shares over the counter on Friday to
finish the day with net purchase of 12.3 billion won ($11.58
million), extending their longest buying streak on record to a
41 consecutive session.
Still, the reducing level of foreign inflows is likely to
make it difficult for the main board to reach the 2,050-point
level, analysts say.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.6 percent at 2,034.39 points on Friday. The index
declined 0.9 percent for the week, its biggest weekly fall since
late August.
South Korea's consumer confidence in October stepped up to
its highest level since mid-2012, Bank of Korea said on Monday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,759.77 0.44% 7.700
USD/JPY 97.54 0.13% 0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.511 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,352.50 0.02% 0.220
US CRUDE $97.61 -0.25% -0.240
DOW JONES 15570.28 0.39% 61.07
ASIA ADRS 149.47 -0.67% -1.01
---------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500 ends at record high, boosted by tech results
>U.S. bond prices rise before Fed meeting next week
>Euro trade near two-year high vs dollar;outlook positive
>U.S. oil futures edge up; Brent/WTI spread narrows
STOCKS TO WATCH
KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC
KB Financial Group in a regulatory filing on Friday said its
July-September operating profit stood at 632.3 billion won, a
5.1 percent year-on-year increase.
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD
The South Korean shipbuilder on Friday said it recorded
operating profit of 205.8 billion won in the third-quarter, a
36.7 percent decline from a year ago.
($1 = 1061.9000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)