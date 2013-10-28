BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
SEOUL Oct 28 Seoul shares rebounded on Monday, erasing Friday's losses, with persistent foreign buying interest boosting index heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,048.14 points on Monday, after touching an intraday low of 2,030.90.
Foreigners bought a net 101.3 billion won ($95.40 million) of local shares on Monday, extending a net buying streak to a record 42 consecutive sessions.
Large caps Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co advanced 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1061.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.