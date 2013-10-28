SEOUL, Oct 28 Seoul shares are expected to tread
water on Tuesday after Wall Street closed near record highs on
hopes the Federal Reserve will decide this week to keep its
stimulus in place, and as investors await key economic
indicators and corporate earnings.
"With thinning foreign inflows and a slew of indicators to
be checked, there isn't much to elicit investor risk appetite
today," said Kim Soon-young, an analyst at IBK Investment &
Securities.
Although foreigners bought a net 117.4 billion won ($110.65
million) of local shares on Monday to extend their net buying
streak to a record 42 consecutive sessions, pressure from the
firm won has led to lower volumes in recent days.
Eyes are on the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting
starting Tuesday, where the central bank is unlikely to change
its stimulus strategy while it examines how badly Washington's
recent budget battle hurt the world's largest economy.
Investors are also waiting for corporate earnings from
market heavyweights such as Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd and
SK Hynix Inc that are due later in the day. Economic
indicators such as China and U.S. October manufacturing sector
surveys are also due later in the week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.7 percent to 2,048.14 points on Monday.
Meanwhile, South Korea's current account surplus dropped to
a seasonally adjusted $4.97 billion in September from a revised
$7.72 billion surplus in August as exports fell while imports
rose, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,762.11 0.13% 2.340
USD/JPY 97.69 0.04% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.523 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,351.91 0.02% 0.320
US CRUDE $98.48 -0.20% -0.200
DOW JONES 15568.93 -0.01% -1.35
ASIA ADRS 149.39 -0.05% -0.08
---------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500 ends at record high on Fed hopes
>U.S. bond prices slip after 2-year note sale
>Dollar rises but stays near 9-month low on Fed outlook
>Brent up on lower Libyan supply,premium to US crude widen
STOCKS TO WATCH
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP
Lotte Chemical in a regulatory filing on Monday said its
third-quarter operating profits stood at 171.7 billion won, a
12.5 percent decline from a year ago.
CHONGKUNDANG CO LTD
The South Korean pharmaceutical company said in a regulatory
filing on Monday it posted 18.3 billion in operating profits for
July-September quarter, a 4.5 percent year-on-year increase.
($1 = 1061.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)