SEOUL, Oct 28 Seoul shares are expected to tread water on Tuesday after Wall Street closed near record highs on hopes the Federal Reserve will decide this week to keep its stimulus in place, and as investors await key economic indicators and corporate earnings. "With thinning foreign inflows and a slew of indicators to be checked, there isn't much to elicit investor risk appetite today," said Kim Soon-young, an analyst at IBK Investment & Securities. Although foreigners bought a net 117.4 billion won ($110.65 million) of local shares on Monday to extend their net buying streak to a record 42 consecutive sessions, pressure from the firm won has led to lower volumes in recent days. Eyes are on the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting starting Tuesday, where the central bank is unlikely to change its stimulus strategy while it examines how badly Washington's recent budget battle hurt the world's largest economy. Investors are also waiting for corporate earnings from market heavyweights such as Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc that are due later in the day. Economic indicators such as China and U.S. October manufacturing sector surveys are also due later in the week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.7 percent to 2,048.14 points on Monday. Meanwhile, South Korea's current account surplus dropped to a seasonally adjusted $4.97 billion in September from a revised $7.72 billion surplus in August as exports fell while imports rose, central bank data showed on Tuesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,762.11 0.13% 2.340 USD/JPY 97.69 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.523 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,351.91 0.02% 0.320 US CRUDE $98.48 -0.20% -0.200 DOW JONES 15568.93 -0.01% -1.35 ASIA ADRS 149.39 -0.05% -0.08 --------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 ends at record high on Fed hopes >U.S. bond prices slip after 2-year note sale >Dollar rises but stays near 9-month low on Fed outlook >Brent up on lower Libyan supply,premium to US crude widen STOCKS TO WATCH LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP Lotte Chemical in a regulatory filing on Monday said its third-quarter operating profits stood at 171.7 billion won, a 12.5 percent decline from a year ago. CHONGKUNDANG CO LTD The South Korean pharmaceutical company said in a regulatory filing on Monday it posted 18.3 billion in operating profits for July-September quarter, a 4.5 percent year-on-year increase. ($1 = 1061.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)