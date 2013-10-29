(Updates to midday)
* Foreigners reposition as buyers, poised to extend streak
* Automakers, SK Hynix down on profit taking
* Shipbuilders, chemicals rise on future earnings outlook
SEOUL, Oct 29 Seoul shares recovered initial
losses and inched higher on Tuesday morning, as shipbuilders and
chemical shares rallied to offset pressures stemming from profit
taking.
After notching a record 42 consecutive sessions as net
buyers on Monday, foreign investors had again appeared set to
snap the trend, but repositioned as buyers by purchasing 22.7
billion won ($21.39 million) worth of shares on Tuesday morning.
While the buying came in by late morning, there were clearly
concern evident among foreign investors over the strong won,
chances that South Korean authorities could act to peg the
currency back, and worries that demand could be dampened in
country's biggest export market, China.
"The market switched as foreign capital flows altered
direction," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at KDB Daewoo
Securities. "Jitters about China's credit and strength in the
won are clearly affecting offshore investors."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved
0.2 percent higher at 2,053.12 points as of 0229 GMT after
touching as low as 2,039.46.
Investors are watching the release of factory surveys for
major economies later this week for a clearer idea of the state
of major markets.
Hyundai Motor Co fell 1.5 percent, following a 2
percent rebound in the previous session, as foreign investors
took profits due to concerns that the firm's export
competitiveness was being hurt by the firm won currency.
SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-largest memory
chipmaker, fell 1.4 percent despite posting record quarterly
profit due to its rapid rise in recent months.
Shipbuilders and chemicals outperformed, with the sector
sub-indexs and gaining 1.8 percent and 1.6
percent, respectively. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
Co Ltd rose 3.1 percent and Lotte Chemical Corp
advanced 4.9 percent.
Meanwhile, Dongkuk Steel Mill Co Ltd jumped 6.4
percent after a local media reported it is considering spinning
off its slumping steel plate business.
Declining shares outnumbered winners 390 to 387.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.3
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent
higher.
($1 = 1061.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)