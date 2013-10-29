SEOUL Oct 29 Seoul shares finished a volatile
session modestly higher on Tuesday, with a rally in shipbuilders
and chemicals offsetting profit taking in large caps.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.2 percent at 2,051.76 points on Tuesday, underpinned by
persistent foreign buying interest.
Foreigners purchased a net 103.6 billion won ($97.64
million) of local shares on Tuesday, extending a net buying
streak to a record 43 consecutive sessions.
Shipbuilders and chemicals outperformed, with Hyundai Heavy
Industries Co Ltd and Lotte Chemical Corp
rising 1.5 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.
SK Hynix Inc slipped 3.5 percent on profit
taking, even after posting record quarterly profits, reflecting
sharp gains made recently.
($1 = 1061.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)