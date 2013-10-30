SEOUL, Oct 31 Seoul shares are set to open lower
on Thursday after the U.S. central bank renewed its open-ended
commitment to monetary support, and with investors looking ahead
to global economic indicators due out later in the week.
"With uncertainties piling up, economic indicators are the
utmost factor that investors are counting on as of now," said
Chang Hee-jong, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
Wall Street stocks slipped and Treasury yields popped higher
after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its $85 billion-a-month
stimulus plan intact but did not sound quite as alarmed about
the state of the economy as some had anticipated.
The Fed also left room for trimming its stimulus beginning
in December, though analysts said there were only "modest"
chances of that happening.
The more pressing concerns for investors are U.S. and China
manufacturing surveys for October, both due on Friday.
Preliminary export growth and trade balance data for South Korea
are also due on the same day.
Offshore investors, who repositioned as buyers late in the
session by purchasing a net 149.4 billion won ($140.91 million)
of local shares, helped support the market on Wednesday. They
extended their record net buying streak to a 44th consecutive
session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.4 percent at 2,059.58 points, its best close since Aug. 3
2011.
KOSPI has gained 3.1 percent so far in the month of October,
on track for a fourth straight winning month.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,763.31 -0.49% -8.640
USD/JPY 98.48 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.538 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,341.19 -0.07% -1.000
US CRUDE $96.68 -0.09% -0.090
DOW JONES 15618.76 -0.39% -61.59
ASIA ADRS 150.34 0.05% 0.07
--------------------------------------------------------------->
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO LTD
The South Korean shipbuilder in a regulatory filing on
Wednesday said it won a contract worth 327 billion won from a
Middle East based company to build 10 ships for petrochemical
transportation.
($1 = 1060.2750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)