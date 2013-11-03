SEOUL, Nov 4 Seoul shares are set to test
year-to-date highs on Monday after slew of economic indicators
showed an expansion in manufacturing sector growth around the
globe.
But the data, which included a climb in the Institute for
Supply Management index of U.S. factory activity to 18-month
highs, also added to the case that the Federal Reserve may
consider scaling back its stimulus sooner than some market
participants expect.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.5 percent at 2,039.42 on Friday, not far from this year's
high of 2,063.28. It finished the week with a modest 0.2 percent
gain.
"The main index will attempt to break through the year-high
level, but faces turbulence stemming from ambiguous timeline of
U.S. stimulus trimming," said Kim Soon-young, an analyst at IBK
Investment & Securities.
Foreign investors picked up 172.8 billion won ($162.90
million) of local shares on Friday after snapping a record 44th
consecutive session of net buying in the previous session.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,761.64 0.29% 5.100
USD/JPY 98.70 0.04% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.620 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,314.09 -0.05% -0.650
US CRUDE $94.61 -1.84% -1.770
DOW JONES 15615.55 0.45% 69.80
ASIA ADRS 149.18 -0.06% -0.08
--------------------------------------------------------------->
Wall St higher after factory data; Dow, S&P up for week
>U.S. bond prices sink on strong factory data
>Euro on pace for worst week in 16 months
>Brent sheds nearly $3 on strong dollar, spread narrows
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO & KIA MOTORS
Hyundai Motor Co said group sales in the United States rose
0.6 percent to 93,309. Hyundai branded sales climbed 6.5 percent
to 53,555 while Kia Motors sales dropped 6.4 percent to 39,754.
[ID: nL1N0IM0HA]
WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD
Woori Finance in a regulatory filing on Friday said its
operating profits for July-September quarter stood at 175.5
billion won, a 77.5 percent year-on-year decline.
KT CORP
South Korea's second-biggest mobile carrier said in a
statement on Sunday CEO Lee Suk-chae had submitted his
resignation. That followed media reports that prosecutors had
launched a probe into Lee on charges of breach of trust.
($1 = 1060.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang. Additional reporting by Hyunjoo
Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)