SEOUL, Nov 4 Seoul shares are set to test year-to-date highs on Monday after slew of economic indicators showed an expansion in manufacturing sector growth around the globe. But the data, which included a climb in the Institute for Supply Management index of U.S. factory activity to 18-month highs, also added to the case that the Federal Reserve may consider scaling back its stimulus sooner than some market participants expect. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 2,039.42 on Friday, not far from this year's high of 2,063.28. It finished the week with a modest 0.2 percent gain. "The main index will attempt to break through the year-high level, but faces turbulence stemming from ambiguous timeline of U.S. stimulus trimming," said Kim Soon-young, an analyst at IBK Investment & Securities. Foreign investors picked up 172.8 billion won ($162.90 million) of local shares on Friday after snapping a record 44th consecutive session of net buying in the previous session. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,761.64 0.29% 5.100 USD/JPY 98.70 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.620 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,314.09 -0.05% -0.650 US CRUDE $94.61 -1.84% -1.770 DOW JONES 15615.55 0.45% 69.80 ASIA ADRS 149.18 -0.06% -0.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------> Wall St higher after factory data; Dow, S&P up for week >U.S. bond prices sink on strong factory data >Euro on pace for worst week in 16 months >Brent sheds nearly $3 on strong dollar, spread narrows STOCKS TO WATCH HYUNDAI MOTOR CO & KIA MOTORS Hyundai Motor Co said group sales in the United States rose 0.6 percent to 93,309. Hyundai branded sales climbed 6.5 percent to 53,555 while Kia Motors sales dropped 6.4 percent to 39,754. [ID: nL1N0IM0HA] WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD Woori Finance in a regulatory filing on Friday said its operating profits for July-September quarter stood at 175.5 billion won, a 77.5 percent year-on-year decline. KT CORP South Korea's second-biggest mobile carrier said in a statement on Sunday CEO Lee Suk-chae had submitted his resignation. That followed media reports that prosecutors had launched a probe into Lee on charges of breach of trust. ($1 = 1060.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang. Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)