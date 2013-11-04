SEOUL Nov 4 Seoul shares hit their lowest close
since Oct 14 in lacklustre trade on Monday as investors turned
cautious before global events due later this week, and
foreigners offloaded shares.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.7 percent at 2,025.17 points on Monday, its lowest since
Oct.14.
Foreign investors offloaded 182.1 billion won ($171million)
of local shares on Monday, the most since July 8.
Offshore investors locked in profits on large-caps, with
Hyundai Motor Co and Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd
declining 2.4 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.
KT Corp, South Korea's second-biggest mobile
carrier, fell 2.3 percent after CEO Lee Suk-chae submitted his
resignation facing a breach of trust investigation.
($1 = 1060.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)