SEOUL, Nov 5 Seoul shares are set to rebound on
Tuesday on hopes of extended stimulus in the United States and
stronger euro zone manufacturing growth, although gains could be
tempered as investors await signals including U.S. payroll data.
"Cues overnight provided some confidence in both liquidity
and growth, but the rebound is seen fairly moderate ahead of key
variables," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Securities,
referring to U.S. non-farm payrolls and the ECB's policy
decision due later in the week.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Monday said the
U.S. central bank need not rush to rein in its bond-buying
programme because inflation remained low, while Fed Board
Governor Jerome Powell said the timing of any stimulus wind-back
was uncertain.
Business surveys released on Monday showed factory
production in the euro zone accelerated as expected to 51.3 in
October to near August's 26-month high.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.7 percent at 2,025.17 points on Monday, its lowest since
Oct.14.
South Korea's foreign reserves climbed to a record in
October, setting a new high for the fourth straight month and
jumping by the biggest amount seen since October 2011, central
bank data showed on Tuesday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:48 GMT ----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,767.93 0.36% 6.290
USD/JPY 98.61 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.604 -- -0.016
SPOT GOLD $1,314.29 -0.01% -0.070
US CRUDE $94.51 -0.12% -0.110
DOW JONES 15639.12 0.15% 23.57
ASIA ADRS 149.26 0.05% 0.08
--------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI HYSCO
The South Korean cold-rolled carbon steelmaker on Monday
said in a regulatory filing it posted 154.7 billion won in
operating profits for July-September quarter, a 129.1 percent
increase from a year ago.
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO LTD
Hyundai Mipo on Monday said in a regulatory filing it won a
contract to build four petrochemical transporting ships worth
129.7 billion won from a European company.
($1 = 1062.9750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)