(Update to midday)
* KOSPI sheds early gains
* Automakers, shipbuilders rally on bargain hunting
* SK C&C jumps on share-buyback plan
SEOUL, Nov 6 Seoul shares relinquished early
gains on Wednesday, as continuing concern about the future of
U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus offset rallies for automakers and
shipbuilders.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
flat at 2,013.87 points by 0205 GMT after hitting an intraday
high of 2,023.52.
"The clouded global liquidity outlook has stirred
fluctuation in the market, and that's expected to continue until
U.S. data is released," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang
Securities.
Investors are awaiting U.S. data due this week including the
latest non-farm payrolls report for hints on when the Fed might
start tapering its stimulus.
Hyundai Motor Co lifted the market, rising 1.8
percent after losing 3.8 percent loss the past two sessions. Its
affiliate Kia Motors Corp advanced 3.3 percent.
The shipbuilding sector rose 2.4 percent, with
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Samsung Heavy
Industries Co Ltd up 3.4 percent and 1.9 percent,
respectively.
SK C&C Co Ltd, an IT service provider, rose 6.4
percent after a regulatory filing on Tuesday said it will
acquire 1.5 million of its own shares.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest KOSPI
component, fell 1.2 percent after comments by its chief
financial officer on future investment and the company's cash
reserves.
Declining shares outnumbered gainers 419 to 353.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks slipped 0.1
percent and the junior KOSDAQ edged down 0.2 percent.
($1 = 1061.1750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)