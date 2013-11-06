(Corrects the GMT time in the last paragraph)

SEOUL Nov 6 Seoul shares were flat on Wednesday, as gains by automakers and shipbuilders were offset by lingering uncertainty over the future of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.01 percent, or 0.26 points, at 2,013.67 points on Wednesday, its lowest close since Oct. 10.

Hyundai Motor Co rose 2.3 percent following a 3.8 percent drop during the previous two sessions, while Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd jumped 5.3 percent on prospects of improved earnings.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component in KOSPI, fell 2.3 percent to pull down the main index.

On Thursday, South Korea's stock and foreign exchange markets will open and close one hour later than usual, due to a national college entrance examination. Trading will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seoul time (0100-0700 GMT). (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)