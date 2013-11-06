SEOUL, Nov 7 Seoul shares are expected to track
global markets higher on Thursday after investors latched on to
signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may hold rates low for longer,
but caution ahead of key data may cap gains.
"Though the market is undergoing a short-term correction,
sentiment is seen improving after overnight trading in
U.S./Europe," said Dongbu Securities analyst Lee Eun-taek.
"If foreign buying underpins the market it could trim down
the losses from the previous session," he said.
Offshore investors sold a net 10.2 billion won ($9.6
million) of local shares on Wednesday, selling for a third
straight day after having purchasing local shares for a record
44 consecutive session up until Oct.30.
The Dow Jones Industrial average closed at a record
high after two of the Fed's top staff economists made the case
for more aggressive action by the U.S. central bank to drive
down unemployment by promising to hold interest rates lower for
longer.
With the Fed on data-watch mode, investors await key U.S.
data due Friday in non-farm payrolls and gross domestic product
to grasp on U.S. central bank's timeline on trimming its $85
billion monthly bond purchasing stimulus programme.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.01 percent at 2,013.67 points on Wednesday, its lowest
close since Oct.10.
South Korea's stock and foreign exchange markets will open
and close one hour later than usual on Thursday, due to a
national college entrance examination. Trading will be from 10
a.m. to 4 p.m. Seoul time (0100-0700 GMT).
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,770.49 0.43% 7.520
USD/JPY 98.65 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.644 -- -0.018
SPOT GOLD $1,317.36 -0.03% -0.430
US CRUDE $94.80 1.53% 1.430
DOW JONES 15746.88 0.82% 128.66
ASIA ADRS 148.90 0.52% 0.77
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow, S&P 500 end higher on Microsoft, Europe data
>Prices mixed as investors look to future Fed clues
>Euro gain as upbeat German data dims outlook for ECB cut
>U.S. crude climbs on surprise drop in U.S.gasoline stocks
STOCKS TO WATCH
CHEIL INDUSTRIES INC
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Cheil Industries said
its operating profit for July-September quarter stood at 84.2
billion won, up 36 percent year-on-year.
($1 = 1060.9500 Korean won)
HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO LTD
Hyundai Elevator in a regulatory filing on Wenesday said it
had decided to purchase 30.5 billion won worth of Hyundai
Merchant Marine Co Ltd's stocks, increasing its
stake in its affiliate to 23.7 percent.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)