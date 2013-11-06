SEOUL, Nov 7 Seoul shares are expected to track global markets higher on Thursday after investors latched on to signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may hold rates low for longer, but caution ahead of key data may cap gains. "Though the market is undergoing a short-term correction, sentiment is seen improving after overnight trading in U.S./Europe," said Dongbu Securities analyst Lee Eun-taek. "If foreign buying underpins the market it could trim down the losses from the previous session," he said. Offshore investors sold a net 10.2 billion won ($9.6 million) of local shares on Wednesday, selling for a third straight day after having purchasing local shares for a record 44 consecutive session up until Oct.30. The Dow Jones Industrial average closed at a record high after two of the Fed's top staff economists made the case for more aggressive action by the U.S. central bank to drive down unemployment by promising to hold interest rates lower for longer. With the Fed on data-watch mode, investors await key U.S. data due Friday in non-farm payrolls and gross domestic product to grasp on U.S. central bank's timeline on trimming its $85 billion monthly bond purchasing stimulus programme. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.01 percent at 2,013.67 points on Wednesday, its lowest close since Oct.10. South Korea's stock and foreign exchange markets will open and close one hour later than usual on Thursday, due to a national college entrance examination. Trading will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seoul time (0100-0700 GMT). ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,770.49 0.43% 7.520 USD/JPY 98.65 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.644 -- -0.018 SPOT GOLD $1,317.36 -0.03% -0.430 US CRUDE $94.80 1.53% 1.430 DOW JONES 15746.88 0.82% 128.66 ASIA ADRS 148.90 0.52% 0.77 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P 500 end higher on Microsoft, Europe data >Prices mixed as investors look to future Fed clues >Euro gain as upbeat German data dims outlook for ECB cut >U.S. crude climbs on surprise drop in U.S.gasoline stocks STOCKS TO WATCH CHEIL INDUSTRIES INC In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Cheil Industries said its operating profit for July-September quarter stood at 84.2 billion won, up 36 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 1060.9500 Korean won) HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO LTD Hyundai Elevator in a regulatory filing on Wenesday said it had decided to purchase 30.5 billion won worth of Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd's stocks, increasing its stake in its affiliate to 23.7 percent. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)