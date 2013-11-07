(Corrects the KOSPI index level in paragraph 3)

SEOUL Nov 7 South Korean shares closed at their lowest level in four weeks on Thursday, weakening for a fourth straight day, as foreign selling persisted amid uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy.

Investors were reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of U.S. jobs data on Friday which could give fresh clues on when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its massive stimulus programme.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,004.04 points, its weakest close since Oct.10.

Offshore investors offloaded a net 62.6 billion won ($59 million) of local shares on Thursday, their fourth straight session of selling.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dropped 1 percent on foreign selling while state-run energy shares such Korea Electric Power Corp advanced on a possible rise in public utility charges. KEPCO rose 2.3 percent.

South Korean stock markets will open as normal from Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (0000 to 0600 GMT). ($1 = 1060.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)