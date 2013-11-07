SEOUL, Nov 8 Seoul shares may fall on Friday after surprisingly strong U.S. economic growth figures revived concerns of an early end to the Federal Reserve's stimulus spending, with investors watching China export and a U.S. payroll data. "Firm U.S. GDP growth is to be reflected in investor sentiment, extending the correction that the market has been undergoing," analysts at IBK Investment & Securities wrote in a note to clients. That sentiment could change however with U.S. jobs data due Friday expected to be soft, signalling the world's biggest economy and major South Korean trading partner may not need to rapidly rein in its massive bond buying programme, they added. Economists polled by Reuters expect Friday's nonfarm payrolls report to show employers added 125,000 jobs in October, below September's tally of 148,000. The Standard & Poor's 500 index had its worst daily decline since August as the firm growth data fuelled uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's next move. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank decided to cut rates to a record low to counter the impact of a strong euro on the region's fragile recovery and weak inflation rate. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,004.04 points on Thursday, its weakest close since Oct.10. Investors are anticipating October trade data for China, South Korea's largest export market, due at 0200 GMT on Friday. A strong results could help to boost sentiment and offset some of the mixed signals coming from the United States. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,747.15 -1.32% -23.340 USD/JPY 98.13 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.602 -- -0.038 SPOT GOLD $1,307.27 -0.02% -0.280 US CRUDE $94.20 -0.63% -0.600 DOW JONES 15593.98 -0.97% -152.90 ASIA ADRS 146.03 -1.93% -2.87 --------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 suffers worst day since late Aug; Twitters surges >Prices rise on U.S. growth concerns, ECB rate cut >Euro slips after surprise ECB move, U.S. data >Brent tumbles on Iran talks; spread narrows STOCKS TO WATCH S-OIL CORP South Korean oil refiner is considering the acquisition of a stake in Australian petrol and convenience store retailer United Petroleum, an S-Oil spokesman said on Thursday. The spokesman declined to give any additional details. CJ CGV CO LTD The South Korean cinema chain operator on Thursday said it will sell 27.5 billion won worth of its own stock through off-hours block trading. ($1 = 1061.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)