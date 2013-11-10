SEOUL, Nov 11 Seoul shares are expected to open
higher on Monday after a strong U.S. non-farm payroll report but
some analysts cautioned that trading early this week would
likely be choppy ahead of hearings for the Federal Reserve chair
nominee Janet Yellen.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1 percent at 1,984.87 points on Friday, its lowest close
since Sept. 9.
It dropped 2.7 percent for the week, its worst week since
late June, mostly due to uncertainty surrounding the timeline
for the Fed's tapering of its bond buying programme.
Samsung Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo said many expect the
Senate hearings for Yellen to provide clues on the Fed's
tapering timeline but until then, divergent views on the impact
of the U.S. jobs report on Fed policy would keep the market
jittery.
Foreigners pressured the main board last week by offloading
a net total of 554.7 billion won ($520.87 million) of local
shares, less attracted to the market after signs that
appreciation in won has stalled.
But the selling comes after foreigners purchased a net 13.9
trillion won of local stocks from Aug. 23 to Oct.30, driving the
main board higher during that period.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,770.61 1.34% 23.460
USD/JPY 99.16 0.09% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.751 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,288.60 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $94.37 0.18% 0.170
DOW JONES 15761.78 1.08% 167.80
ASIA ADRS 147.31 0.88% 1.28
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow, S&P 500 end higher for fifth week; financials lead
>Bond prices slump as job growth tops forecasts
>Dollar soars as U.S. jobs data fuels Fed taper talk
>Brent higher, U.S. oil seesaws as Iran nuclear deal looms
STOCKS TO WATCH
SK ENERGY /SK INNOVATION CO LTD
South Korea's largest refiner said on Sunday a small amount
of oil spilled into the country's east sea due to a crack in a
oil pipeline, but there was no impact on production.
KANGWON LAND INC
The South Korean casino operator said on Friday its
July-September operating profit stood at 135.2 billion won, a
28.7 percent year-on-year increase.
LOTTE SHOPPING CO LTD
The company said on Friday it recorded 342.8 billion won in
operating profit for the July-September quarter, a 15.1 percent
rise from a year ago.
($1 = 1064.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)