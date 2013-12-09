(Updates to midday)
* KOSPI gain alongside regional markets
* Foreigners position as net buyers, underpin the main
bourse
* Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor, KEPCO rise
SEOUL, Dec 9 Seoul shares tracked Wall Street
higher on Monday morning, poised to halt a six-day slump after a
solid U.S. jobs report stiffened confidence the U.S. economy
was recovering well enough to withstand a cut in Federal Reserve
stimulus.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1 percent at 2,000.98 points by 0155 GMT after hitting an
intraday high of 2,003.97 -- regaining the psychologically
important 2,000 level for the first time since Dec.4.
"The Fed tapering concern still lingers with the FOMC
meeting scheduled next week, but short-covering is occurring as
a textbook response to robust U.S. data," said Lee Jae-hoon, an
analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, referring to next week's
Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
Wall Street broke a five-day losing streak on Friday after
robust U.S. job data boosted conviction in the strength U.S.
economic recovery.
U.S. employers added 203,000 jobs to nonfarm payrolls in
November, exceeding the forecast. The U.S. unemployment rate
fell to a five-year low of 7 percent in November from 7.3
percent in October, the Labor Department said.
U.S. consumer sentiment surged to a 5-month high in
December, a survey showed on Friday.
Investor confidence was further buoyed by China's November
exports data, as it beat forecast and added to evidence of a
stabilisation in South Korea's largest export market.
Foreign investors were net purchasers 48 billion Korean won
($45 million) of local shares near mid-session, on track to
reverse four days of net selling.
Market heavyweights underpinned the market's rebound, with
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rising 1.5 percent and
memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc advancing 3 percent.
Hyundai Motor Co recouped following a seven-day,
11.2 percent slide on pressure from the weak Japanese yen
, to gain 0.9 percent. Affiliates Kia Motors Corp
and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd rise 0.9
percent and 1 percent, respectively.
Shipbuilders added gains, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co
Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co
Ltd rising 2 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.
Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) rose 4.6
percent on prospects of improved earnings after a nuclear
reactor was restarted and electricity prices raised.
($1 = 1058.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)