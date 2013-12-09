SEOUL Dec 9 South Korean shares snapped a
six-day skid on Monday, buoyed by short-covering as robust U.S.
data suggested the world's largest economy has strengthened
enough to withstand a stimulus cutback by the Federal Reserve.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1 percent at 2,000.38 points on Monday, its highest close
since Dec.3.
Foreign investors bought a net 75.5 billion won ($71.36
million) worth of local shares, reversing a four-day net selling
streak to underpin the main index.
Large-caps lifted the broader market, with Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc
rising 1.8 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.
($1 = 1058.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)