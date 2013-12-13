SEOUL Dec 13 South Korea shares slipped to
their lowest close in three months on Friday, extending their
losing streak to four days, as strong U.S. retail sales data
added to expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin its
stimulus trimming as early as next week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.3 percent at 1,962.91 points, its lowest close since
Sept. 6.
The KOSPI fell 0.9 percent on the week, its third straight
week of losses.
Foreign investors, who had driven the market's rally in
previous months, sold a net 269.4 billion won ($256.32 million)
worth of local shares. Foreign net-selling totaled 1.1 trillion
won for the week, the most since mid-June.
Shipbuilders fell the most, with Hyundai Heavy
Industries Co Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering Co Ltd sinking 3.4 percent and 2.8
percent, respectively.
($1 = 1051.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)