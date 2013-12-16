(Updates to midday)
* Investors focus on Fed meeting
* Foreigners continued net-selling to weigh on market
* CJ CGV plunges on grim earnings outlook
SEOUL, Dec 16 Seoul shares were little changed
on Monday morning, with investors taking a wait-and-see stance
before the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting decides
when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start scaling back its
stimulus programme.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.1 percent at 1,964.42 points as of 0205 GMT, still positioning
near Friday's 3-month closing low level.
"The Fed tapering event has already been priced into the
market, so the FOMC meeting is a variable that could lead the
market's rebound by shedding a long-lived uncertainty," said Bae
Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
"However a relief rally after the event will be limited
unless a reverse in won appreciation occurs," he added.
The FOMC meeting will be held Dec 17 and Dec 18.
The South Korean won hovered near a year-high against the
dollar and held near a more than five-year high against
the yen.
There has been a sustained outflow of foreign capital from
South Korean stock market, highlighted by a net 1.1 trillion won
($1.04 billion) sell-off by foreigners in the previous week, the
most since mid-June.
The trend stayed intact, with foreigners offloading a net
53.4 billion won worth of local shares, poised to extend the
selling streak to a fifth session.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, the world's
largest shipbuilder, rose 1 percent after winning a contract to
build the first phase of the Az-zour North Independent Water and
Power Project (IWPP) in Kuwait from GDF Suez -led
consortium.
South Korean pharmaceutical company Handok Inc
rose 2.3 percent on prospects of increase in profits, following
a regulatory filing that said it will acquire assets from
Pacific Pharmaceuticals Co, an affiliate of Amore Pacific Group
which gained 0.5 percent.
On the other hand, movie theatre operator CJ CGV Co Ltd
tumbled 6.4 percent on concerns about an upcoming
earnings report due to declining theatre audiences in recent
months.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 430 to 318.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.1
percent, while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.2
percent higher.
Meanwhile, revised customs data showed on Sunday that South
Korean exports in November rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier,
unchanged from preliminary estimates released earlier in the
month.
($1 = 1052.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)