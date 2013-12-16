SEOUL Dec 16 Seoul shares closed slightly lower
on Monday, down for a fifth straight day, as investors' caution
before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week
outweighed bargain hunting in recently battered stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.1 percent at 1,961.15 points, its lowest close since
Sept. 6.
Foreign investors were net sellers for a fifth straight
session, offloading 65.3 billion won ($62 million) worth of
shares to weigh on the main board.
But shipbuilders benefited from bargain hunting
to post the biggest sectoral gain. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd
jumped 5.7 percent after dropping 8.5 percent over
the past two weeks.
($1 = 1052.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)