SEOUL Dec 17 Seoul shares ended slightly higher
on Tuesday, fuelled by robust data from the United States and
Europe, but paring gains ahead of a key two-day policy meeting
by the Federal Reserve.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.2 percent at 1,965.74 points, after hitting an intraday
high of 1,979.62. The KOSPI has retreated nearly 2 percent over
the past five sessions.
Foreign investors bought a net 17.4 billion won ($16.55
million) worth of local shares, ending a 5-day net selling
streak.
Mobile carriers and shipbuilders outperformed the broader
market, with SK Telecom Co Ltd and Samsung Heavy
Industries Co Ltd advancing 2.9 percent and 4.6
percent, respectively.
($1 = 1051.6000 Korean won)
