SEOUL Dec 18 Seoul shares rose for a second day
on Wednesday, recouping from a recent slide helped by strength
in bank shares before the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve
policy meeting.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.5 percent at 1,974.63 points after hitting an intraday high
of 1,982.42, its highest since Dec. 11.
Institutional investors bought a net 294.9 billion won
($280.58 million) worth of local shares to buttress the main
index, but foreigners repositioned as net sellers by offloading
a net 137.4 billion won to limit gains.
Gains in the banking sector brought the broader
market higher, with Hana Financial Group Inc and
Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd advancing 4.2 percent
and 3.4 percent, respectively, on improved earnings in the
coming year.
($1 = 1051.0500 Korean won)
