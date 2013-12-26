UPDATE 3-South African ministers sacked by Zuma resign as ANC lawmakers
* Parties, civil society plan Friday marches (Adds Zuma land plan, Gordhan, Fitch, analyst)
SEOUL Dec 26 Seoul shares shed early gains and finished slightly lower on Thursday, snapping a six-day winning streak as retail investors consolidated recent gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,999.30 points, below the psychologically important 2,000 level.
During the six-session winning streak, the KOSPI had gained more than 2 percent.
Institutional investors underpinned the index by being net buyers for a 16th straight session, the longest such streak since June 2008. On Thursday, they bought a net 656.4 billion won ($619.65 million) worth of local shares, most since June 20.
Meanwhile retail investors net sold 612.9 billion won, offloading stocks such as Naver Corp and SK Hynix Inc, which fell 2.7 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.
($1 = 1059.3000 Korean won)
NEW YORK, April 6 Puerto Rican power utility PREPA and its bondholders have reached a new deal to restructure $8.9 billion in debt, the U.S. territory's government announced on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, April 6 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said he backed bringing back the Glass-Steagall Act, a Depression-era law that would revamp Wall Street banks by splitting their consumer-lending businesses from their investment arms.