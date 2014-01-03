* Samsung Electronics extends fall on 4Q earnings fears
* Foreign investors maintain position as net sellers
SEOUL Jan 3 South Korean shares slipped close
to a four-month low on Friday morning as investors braced for a
grim corporate earnings outlook at big exporters like Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, squeezed by the won's strength.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.2 percent at 1,943.67 points as of 0238 GMT, its lowest
level since Sept. 5.
Friday's slide came the day after the index dropped 2.2
percent, its biggest one-day percentage fall since mid-July
2012, when the won climbed to its highest level against the
dollar for about five years.
That ascent has raised concern among some investors that
bellwether electronics giant Samsung Electronics may fall short
of consensus forecasts when it reports preliminary earnings for
the fourth quarter on Jan. 7.
Samsung Electronics slipped 0.9 percent on Friday following
a 4.6 percent drop on Thursday, its worst daily percentage fall
in almost six months.
"Fourth-quarter earnings tend to turn out
weaker-than-expected due to one-off special bonus payments,"
said Lim Dong-rak, a market analyst at Hanyang Securities. "But
for a symbolic company like Samsung Electronics to be involved
in speculation of missing initial consensus by wide margin
scares off investors, as it also points to a possible downward
adjustment in this year's forecast."
The company is forecast to report a record 10.3 trillion won
($9.8 billion) operating profit for the October-December
quarter, according to an average of 40 analysts' estimates
compiled by the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Analysts at local
brokerages say operating profit could be in the mid-9 trillion
won range.
While the won did weaken slightly against the greenback
and the yen on Friday morning, South Korea's
Finance minister said the country is closely monitoring market
volatility.
That weakening of the currency also helped Hyundai Motor Co
stabilise the day after currency concerns and a
forecast of its lowest annual growth in car sales this year
since 2003 squeezed the stock to its the biggest daily
percentage drop since July 12. The stock was broadly unchanged
Friday.
Shipbuilding and banking shares also weighed on the
benchmark index. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd and KB
Financial Group Inc dropped 4.2 percent and 2.5
percent respectively.
Foreign investors maintained their selling stance,
offloading a net 82.2 billion won ($78.26 million) worth of
KOSPI shares near mid-session.
($1 = 1050.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)