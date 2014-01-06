BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.21
* Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports net income for the three and six months ended march 31, 2017
SEOUL Jan 6 South Korean shares on Monday edged off a four-month closing low in the previous session, but gains were capped on concerns over local firms' earnings prospects due to the Japanese yen's weakness and a sluggish Chinese economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.37 percent at 1,953.28 points on Monday.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 51.5 billion won ($48.81 million) worth of South Korean stocks on Monday, supporting the main index.
($1 = 1055.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - on April 21, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with lenders - sec filing