SEOUL Jan 9 Seoul shares fell to their lowest
close in four months on Thursday as investors offloaded
contracts on an options-expiry day, while some stayed on the
sideline ahead of U.S. nonfarm payroll data on Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.7 percent at 1,946.11 points, its lowest close since
Sept. 4.
Institutional investors sold a net 270.1 billion won ($253.7
million) of KOSPI shares, becoming net sellers for a sixth
consecutive session.
Market heavyweights brought down the broader market. Hyundai
Motor Co fell 2.2 percent and Naver Corp
4.1 percent.
($1 = 1064.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)