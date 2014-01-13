SEOUL Jan 13 Seoul shares rebounded on Monday
from a four-month closing low previously after weak U.S.
non-farm payrolls provided a lift in risk sentiment by halting
the yen's skid, bolstering gains in exporters such as Samsung
Electronics and Hyundai Motor.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.5 percent at 1,948.92 points, halting a three-session skid.
Institutional investors picked up a net 66.5 billion won
($62.7 million) worth of KOSPI shares, posting their first net
buying session of the year while foreigners sold a net 95.4
billion won.
The two largest components in the KOSPI buttressed the main
bourse. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.8 percent
and Hyundai Motor Co advanced 3.2 percent.
($1 = 1061.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)