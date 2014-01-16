SEOUL Jan 16 Seoul shares inched up to a
one-week closing high on Thursday after fresh U.S. data
suggested a firm growth outlook there, while big bets were put
off until a Korean corporate-results season kicks off next week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.2 percent at 1,957.32 points, its highest close since Jan.
8.
Institutional investors reversed their initial position to
become net buyers of 45.6 billion won ($42.9 million) of KOSPI
shares, while offshore investors bought a net 5.2 billion won to
snap a four session net-selling streak.
Naver Corp, the country's biggest search portal
operator, outperformed technology shares by rising 3.9 percent
on strong offshore demand.
($1 = 1062.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)