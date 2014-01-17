SEOUL Jan 17 Seoul shares slipped to a one-week
closing low on Friday after downbeat U.S. corporate results
chilled risk sentiment ahead of domestic earnings reports due
next week.
Offshore investors sold a net 100.2 billion won ($94
million) worth of KOSPI shares, weighing on the main bourse.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.7 percent at 1,944.48 points, its lowest close since Jan.
10. But the KOSPI rose 0.3 percent for the week, posting its
first weekly gain of the year.
Banks underperformed, with Hana Financial Group Inc
and Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK)
falling 2.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.
($1 = 1063.3500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)