SEOUL Jan 20 Seoul shares inched higher on
Monday, buoyed by better-than-expected Chinese growth data and
bargain hunting, lifting market heavyweights like Samsung
Electronics.
Investors were cautious about chasing the market higher,
however, ahead of key economic data and corporate earnings
reports due this week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.5 percent at 1,953.78 points.
Institutional investors bought a net 58.3 billion won ($55
million) worth of KOSPI shares, buttressing the main board.
The two largest components in the KOSPI, Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co, gained 1.9
percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
Both companies are due to announce their October-December
quarter earnings later in the week.
($1 = 1059.7500 Korean won)
