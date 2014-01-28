SEOUL Jan 28 Seoul shares ended higher on
Tuesday, off a five-month closing low the previous day, buoyed
by strength in the auto and telecoms sectors ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting this week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.3 percent at 1,916.93 points, recouping some of the 1.6
percent slide of the previous session.
Despite the persistent sell-off by foreigners, who sold a
net 314.7 billion Korean won ($290.4 million) worth of KOSPI
shares on Tuesday, institutional and retail investors
underpinned the index by net purchasing a combined 302.1 billion
won.
Automaker Hyundai Motor Co rose 3.1 percent on
the back of a stabilising won currency, while its affiliate
Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd added 3.6 percent following a
strong October-December earnings report.
Telecoms added support, with SK Telecom Co Ltd
and KT Corp advancing 3.7 percent and 4.5 percent,
respectively.
($1 = 1083.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)