SEOUL Feb 5 South Korean shares rebounded on
Wednesday, bouncing from a 5-1/2 month low hit the previous day
as investors scooped up recently battered stocks such as
builders and automakers, though persistent foreign sellling
capped gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.2 percent at 1,891.32 points.
The KOSPI had retreated 2.8 percent in the past two sessions
to the lowest level since last August as part of a broader
sell-off in riskier assets globally.
The construction sector outperformed all other
sub-indexes tracked by Korea Exchange, rising 2.8 percent on the
back of Hyundai Development Co Engineering & Construction
, which rose 8.3 percent.
Automaker Hyundai Motor Co advanced 1.1 percent
after giving up 3.7 percent earlier this week, while its
affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd rose 3.5 percent.
Foreigners sold a net 289 billion won ($266.7 million) worth
of KOSPI shares, positioning as net sellers for the eighth time
in the last 10 sessions and bringing their total net selling
this year to 3 trillion won.
($1 = 1083.8000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)