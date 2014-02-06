SEOUL Feb 6 Seoul shares rose 0.9 percent on
Thursday as better-than-expected earnings by Naver Corp.
triggered a rally in tech stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
16.57 points to 1,907.89 points while turnover was a moderate
3.94 trillion won, slightly above the January average of 3.88
trillion won.
Foreigners sold a net 116.4 billion won ($108 million) worth
of KOSPI shares, compared with Wednesday's 281 billion won net
sell-off.
Naver Corp jumped 7.3 percent after its fourth
quarter earnings topped market expectations. That lifted
tech-giants Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix
Inc 1.9 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.
($1 = 1077.9000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)