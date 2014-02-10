SEOUL Feb 10 South Korean shares closed flat on
Monday as a strong rally in shipbuilders offset foreign capital
outflows, which resumed following a brief pause last week.
Sentiment toward riskier assets remained weak after a mixed
U.S. jobs report on Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.04 percent at 1,923.30 points.
Foreigners sold a net 130.3 billion won ($121.3 million)
worth of KOSPI shares after net buying on Friday.
Shipbuilders climbed, with Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd
and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
both advancing 4.5 percent. Analysts said bargain
hunting fueled the gains in the wake of sharp declines in
January.
($1 = 1074.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)