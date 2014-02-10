SEOUL Feb 10 South Korean shares closed flat on Monday as a strong rally in shipbuilders offset foreign capital outflows, which resumed following a brief pause last week.

Sentiment toward riskier assets remained weak after a mixed U.S. jobs report on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.04 percent at 1,923.30 points.

Foreigners sold a net 130.3 billion won ($121.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares after net buying on Friday.

Shipbuilders climbed, with Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd both advancing 4.5 percent. Analysts said bargain hunting fueled the gains in the wake of sharp declines in January. ($1 = 1074.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)