* Foreign net-buying underpins the main index
* Hyundai Motor, POSCO march higher after recent falls
* LS Corp tumbles after worse-than-expected earnings
SEOUL, Feb 14 Seoul shares touched a three-week
high on Friday as investors stayed upbeat on the global economy
despite soft U.S. data, with heavyweights like Hyundai Motor
bouncing back from recent losses and buying by foreign investors
underpinning the market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.9 percent at 1,943.25 points as of 0211 GMT after hitting an
intraday high of 1,946.39, its highest since Jan. 24.
The KOSPI is on track to gain 1.2 percent for the week at
its current level, more than offsetting last week's 1 percent
loss.
"The latest soft U.S. data rather convinced many investors
that once this unusually cold winter season has passed, the
global economy led by the U.S. will pick up," said Kim Hak-gyun,
an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.
U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly in January and more
Americans filed for jobless benefits last week as unseasonably
cold weather took its toll, reports on Thursday showed.
Kim also said China, South Korea's largest export market, is
seen avoiding a hard landing with help from the improving global
economy, as recent upbeat trade data showed.
Market sentiment improved this week on Federal Reserve chief
Janet Yellen's steadfast view on the U.S. economy and on a slew
of Chinese data including Wednesday's trade and Friday's
consumer price data.
Reflecting the mood, fluctuations in the main index have
eased with the volatility index at 14.12, after
hitting 17.67 on Feb. 4, the highest level since July 2013.
Foreign investors bought a net 29.3 billion won ($27.5
million) worth of KOSPI shares, underpinning the market.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners by a ratio of 2 to 1.
Hyundai Motor Co rose 1.8 percent after falling
nearly 3 percent in the previous three sessions. POSCO
, the world's fifth-largest steelmaker, was up 1.9
percent, following a 4 percent decline in the previous week.
State-run energy companies Korea Gas Corp and
Korea Electric Power Corp rose 5.1 percent and 2.6
percent, respectively.
Department store operator Hanwha Timeworld Co Ltd
jumped 5 percent after it was named Jeju Airport's
duty shop operator on Thursday.
But LS Corp slid 4.4 percent after the company
reported a much weaker-than-expected operating profit for the
October-December quarter.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.9
percent, while the tech-heavy junior KOSDAQ advanced 0.5
percent.
($1 = 1066.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)