* Positive euro zone GDP data turns investors' focus from
U.S.
* Financial, construction sectors lead gains
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, Feb 17 Seoul shares touched their highest
point in nearly four weeks on Monday on demand from foreign and
institutional investors, who stayed upbeat on the prospects for
the global economy thanks to positive growth data from the euro
zone.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.4 percent at 1,948.29 points as of 0200 GMT. It reached
1,955.04 points just after the open, its highest since Jan. 23.
"We're seeing investors' focus turning to momentum outside
the U.S. - starting from the surprisingly upbeat export data
from China last week to the euro zone GDP data," said Lee
Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities in Seoul.
Lee added that the KOSPI is likely to keep gaining this week
as sentiment towards riskier assets grows, helping the bourse
recover from deep losses sustained in recent weeks after the
U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep trimming stimulus rocked
markets in emerging economies.
Better-than-forecast euro zone growth numbers from Germany
and France helped push the euro to a three-week high last week
against the dollar.
Most Asian share markets were up on Monday, tracking Wall
Street as investors looked past weak U.S. factory output data,
which was mainly attributed to unusually cold weather in the
area.
On the back of the upbeat sentiment, foreign investors
bought a net 28.8 billion won ($27 million) worth of South
Korean stocks on Monday as of 0200 GMT, along with institutional
investors who snapped up 68 billion won worth.
The financial and construction sectors led the rise, with
Shinhan Financial Group rising 2.9 percent, the best
performance in its sector.
Hyundai Development Co leapt 9 percent along
with other construction-related shares after Finance Minister
Hyun Oh-seok told lawmakers last week that the housing market
was showing signs of improvement.
Posco, the world's fifth-largest steelmaker,
also benefited from foreigners' demand, rising 1.1 percent.
Advancers outnumbered decliners 472 to 307.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.4
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent
lower.
($1 = 1063.4000 Korean won)
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)