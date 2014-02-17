(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Feb 17 South Korean shares closed at
their highest level in nearly four weeks on Monday as investors
were cheered on by positive growth data from the euro zone that
boosted hopes for the global economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.3 percent at 1,946.36 points on Monday, its highest close
since Jan. 23.
Samsung Engineering Co Ltd was up 2.3 percent
after it said earlier in the day it had won a 851.7 billion won
($800.92 million) order to build gas treatment facilities in
Algeria.
Financials and construction led the bourse, with KB
Financial Group up 5.5 percent and Daewoo
Engineering and Construction jumping 7.2 percent to
lead their sectors, respectively.
($1 = 1063.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)