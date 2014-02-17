(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 17 South Korean shares closed at their highest level in nearly four weeks on Monday as investors were cheered on by positive growth data from the euro zone that boosted hopes for the global economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 1,946.36 points on Monday, its highest close since Jan. 23.

Samsung Engineering Co Ltd was up 2.3 percent after it said earlier in the day it had won a 851.7 billion won ($800.92 million) order to build gas treatment facilities in Algeria.

Financials and construction led the bourse, with KB Financial Group up 5.5 percent and Daewoo Engineering and Construction jumping 7.2 percent to lead their sectors, respectively. ($1 = 1063.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)