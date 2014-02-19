(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Feb 19 Seoul shares sagged on Wednesday
as foreigners unloaded local stocks in the wake of weak U.S.
economic data, while other investors awaited the release of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's January policy meeting minutes.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.2 percent at 1,942.93 points. Foreigners were net sellers
of 64.6 billion won ($60.62 million) worth of South Korean
stocks.
Most sectors were losers, with electronics and
transportation performing the worst in the session. Samsung
Electronics was down 0.4 percent, while Hyundai
Motor Co fell 1.7 percent.
($1 = 1065.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)