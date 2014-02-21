(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 21 South Korean shares rebounded on Friday after two days of losses as foreigners snapped up local stocks after a survey showed brisk U.S. factory activity, while Samsung Electronics gained ahead of its latest smartphone launch.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.4 percent at 1,957.83 points. It was the Kospi's biggest daily rise since Nov. 15.

For the week, it rose 0.9 percent, marking its second straight week of gains.

Foreigners were net buyers of 327.7 billion won ($305.63 million) worth of South Korean stocks on Friday, after three days of net selling.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd finished up 3.4 percent ahead of the unveiling on Monday of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S5. ($1 = 1072.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)